Interview: Stefan Engel zum Sozialismus - jetzt ins Englische übersetzt

Stefan Engel, Leiter der Redaktion des theoretischen Organs der MLPD, REVOLUTIONÄRER WEG, ging in einem Video-Interview im Rahmen des Landtagswahlkampfs 2019 in Thüringen darauf ein.

In a short video, Stefan Engel, Head of the Theoretical Organ of MLPD, Revolutionärer Weg, spoke during the state election campaign in Thuringia (in the Eastern Länder) in Autumn 2019 about the experience with the construction and the betrayel of socialism in the former GDR. In this video he already has the farsighted view to speak about the new world economic crisis which has fully emerged by now and mainly draws conclusions for the future party building and a new attempt to socialism.