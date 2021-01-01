Noch mehr Neujahrsgrüße

Die Grüße der Hauptkoordinatorin der revolutionären Weltorganisation ICOR, Monika Gärtner-Engel, und von Sanjay Singhvi, dem stellvertretenden Hauptkoordinator, waren gestern schon in der deutschen Version Bestandteil des Online-Silvesterprogramms. Heute in einigen weiteren Sprachen!

Greetings for 2021

"The Paris of the workers, with its commune, will be celebrated forever as the glorious harbinger of a new society." (Karl Marx, Civil War in France, May 1871) Dear comrades, dear friends of the ICOR, we say farewell to the year of the 200th birthday of Friedrich Engels and welcome the year of the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune. The past year brought new experiences and great new challenges for all of us. ICOR and the forces of AIAFUF (Anti-imperialist and Antifascist International United Front) have strengthened and grown together in it. We send you and your organizations militant and revolutionary greetings!

We wish you and all of us optimism, health, steadfastness - and many successes!

Saludos para el 2021

"El París de los obreros, con su Comuna, será eternamente ensalzado como heraldo glorioso de una nueva sociedad." (Carlos Marx, La guerra civil en Francia, mayo de 1871). Queridas y queridos camaradas, queridas y queridos amigas y amigos de la ICOR, Despedimos el año del 200o aniversario de Federico Engels y damos la bienvenida al año del 150o aniversario de la Comuna de París. El año pasado conllevó nuevas experiencias y grandes nuevos desafíos para todos nosotros. La ICOR y las fuerzas del AIAFUF (Frente Único Antiimperialista y Antifascista Internacional) se han fortalecido en esto y han estrechado sus lazos. ¡Les enviamos a ustedes y sus organizaciones saludos combativos y revolucionarios! ¡Les deseamos a ustedes y a todos nosotros optimismo, salud, firmeza – y muchos éxitos!

Salutations pour 2021

«Le Paris ouvrier, avec sa Commune, sera célébré à jamais comme le glorieux fourrier d'une société nouvelle.» (Karl Marx, La Guerre civile en France, mai 1871). Cher.e.s camarades, cher.e.s ami.e.s de l'ICOR, nous faisons nos adieux à l'année du 200e anniversaire de la naissance de Friedrich Engels et accueillons l'année du 150e anniversaire de la Commune de Paris. L'année écoulée a apporté de nouvelles expériences et de nouveaux grands défis pour nous tous. L'ICOR et les forces du Front uni anti-impérialiste et antifasciste international (AIAFUF) s'y sont renforcés et ont grandi ensemble. Nous vous envoyons à vous et vos organisations nos salutations combatives et révolutionnaires! Nous vous souhaitons, ainsi qu'à nous tous, optimisme, santé, constance – et de nombreux succès!

Приветы за 2021!

«Париж рабочих с его Коммуной всегда будут чествовать как славного предвестника нового общества». (Карл Маркс, Гражданская война во Франции, в мае 1871 года). Дорогие товарищи, дорогие друзья ИКОР, Мы провожаем старый год, год двестилетия со дня рождения Фридриха Энгельса и приветствуем год 150-летия Парижской Коммуны. Прошедший год привёл всем нам новый опыт и важные новые требования. ИКОР и силы АИАФЕФ подкреплялись на этом и срослись. Мы посылаем вам и вашим организациям боевые и революционные приветы! Мы желаем вам и всем нам оптимизма, здоровья, стойкости – и много успехов!

Grüße der Europakoordinatorin der Weltfrauenkonferenzen, Suse Bader

Happy New Year 2021! Warm greetings! Here's to a fighting, solidary and healthy New Year!

Salutations ! A une nouvelle année combative, solidaire et saine!

¡Saludos! ¡Por un Año Nuevo combativo, solidario y saludable!

Saudações! Um brinde a um Ano Novo combativo, solidário e saudável!

Witam! Za walczący, solidny i zdrowy Nowy Rok!

Saluti! A un Capodanno combattivo, solidale e sano!

Приветствую! За боевой, солидарный и здоровый Новый год!

Gegroet! Op een strijdbaar, solidair en gezond nieuwjaar!

Herzliche Grüße! Auf ein kämpferisches, solidarisches und gesundes Neues Jahr! Auf weitere gute Zusammenarbeit!

Herzliche Wünsche von der Kommunistischen Partei von Bangladesh

Im Auftrag des Zentralkomitees der Communist Party of Bangladesh schickt Hasan Tarique Chowdhury revolutionäre Grüße. "Wir wünschen euch allen Erfolg im Kampf für Menschlichkeit, Sozialismus und Frieden!"