Educational video on Corona vaccination by refugees for refugees goes online!

However, the public debate about the pros and cons of one vaccine or another, as well as horror reports about individual deaths after vaccination, has massively encouraged a spread of "vaccination warnings" in various refugee social networks, so that this vaccination offer is now rejected by many refugees. Mistrust and fear of being used as guinea pigs or being injected with a "bad" vaccine out of racism lead to great uncertainty. In some places, vaccination acceptance is still in the low double-digit range.

The Circle of Friends is therefore going online with an educational video on the Corona vaccination: By refugees for refugees, with medical information and personal testimonies from vaccinated people, it points out the great importance of a high vaccination rate for fighting the pandemic. Alassa Mfouapon, refugee activist from Cameroon and spokesperson for the nationwide Circle of Friends, says: "We hope that the campaign will be widely disseminated and will do everything in our power to ensure that refugees are vaccinated. Our members also help each other organise vaccination appointments. We are also calling for vaccination teams to go to the collective accommodation and vaccinate on site without red tape." The video film should spread mainly through the refugees' networks and contacts with each other.

The link to educational video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvXGIAPksoU

Since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, the Freundeskreis Flüchtlingssolidarität has been committed to providing refugees with the necessary protection: "We demand the dissolution of mass accommodation in camps, which make this protection impossible. The proposal to house refugees in empty hotels during the pandemic was ignored! The willingness of accommodation facilities to organise this was rejected! We criticised governments who considered it sufficient to isolate refugees in camps, sometimes for weeks and months, to protect them from the virus. The result of mass accommodation and cramped conditions - not only for refugees - was and is the repeated emergence of hotspots.

This is particularly bitter in the camps at Europe's external borders, such as the Kara Tepe camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, which was built on former military land after the fire in Moria. The self-help organisation of camp residents and Greek islanders there, "OXI - Lesvos resists Corona", partner organisation of "Solidarity International", is now massively restricted in its activities due to the acute Corona outbreak!" regrets Alassa Mfouapon.