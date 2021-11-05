Solidarität mit den Cosco-Hafenarbeitern geht weiter

Dass die Arbeiter nach dem Unfalltod ihres Kollegen Dimitris Daggli so unbeugsam kämpften, hat eine Welle von Solidarität ausgelöst.

Rote Fahne News setzt die Dokumentation von Solidaritätserklärungen fort. Gerne weitere an redaktion@rf-news.de

Koordinierungsgruppe Hafenarbeitererfahrungsaustausch / Deutschland

Solidaritätsschreiben an die streikenden Hafenarbeiter in Piräus/Athen

zur Kenntnis: Markos Bekris, Vorsitzender der Gewerkschaft ENEDEP



Liebe Kolleginnen und Kollegen, Freunde!

Wir senden euch solidarische Grüße aus Deutschland, nachdem wir von eurem mutigen Streik gegen die Kapitallistenwillkür im Hafen Piräus erfahren haben. Und wir schicken euch unser tief empfundenes Beileid zum Tod eures Arbeitskollegen Dimitris Daggli. Wir trauern mit seiner Familie, seinen Verwandten und Freunden! Immer wieder werden Hafenarbeiter, Arbeiter auf See und den Werften Opfer unmenschlicher Arbeitsbedingungen. Wir haben hohen Respekt angesichts eures politisch motivierten Streiks gegen die Hafenkapitalisten von COSCO. Dieser chinesische Konzern besitzt inzwischen über 60% der Anteile an den Containerterminals in Piräus. Es ist die Erfahrung vieler Hafenarbeiter und ihrer Gewerkschaften, dass die Kämpfe und Streiks in den einzelnen Hafenanlagen, Terminals und Piers umso schlagkräftiger sind, wenn diese Kämpfe international aktive Unterstützung finden. Wir versprechen euch, dass wir euren Streik unter den Hafenarbeitern Hamburg, Bremerhaven, Lübeck … in Deutschland bekannt machen werden und auch in den Gewerkschaften für die Solidarität eintreten. Schreibt uns, welche Hilfe und Unterstützung ihr braucht! You'll never walk alone!

Birgit Lubitz, Jürgen Bader und Joachim Griesbaum,

Mitglieder der Koordinierungsgruppen Hafenarbeitererfahrungsaustausch aus Deutschland

Kontakt: Griesbaum-HH@web.de

UMLP (Portuguese Marxist-Leninist Union)

Comrades, as UMLP (Portuguese Marxist-Leninist Union), we express our absolute solidarity and call on all workers in Portugal to show solidarity with the dock workers in Greece who are on strike following the death of their colleague Dimitris Daggli. They are fighting for rights and better working conditions, against the terrorism of employers who, for the greed of multinational profits, force them to risk their lives and "sacrifice them on the altar of profitability," with this last class brother dying in these criminal working conditions.

Long Live International Solidarity for the DockWorkers in Greece!

Down with Employers' Terrorism - let's stop the deaths for Cosco's profit greed!

Your struggle is our struggle! For the Internationalization of Struggles!

With Solidarity Greetings, Alfredo Gonçalves (UMLP Spokesperson)

De volle Lading, Rotterdam

Dear colleagues of Dimitri Daggli, we, members of the group De Volle Lading in Rotterdam (Netherlands), share with you the hurt by the death of our colleague Dimitri Daggli. We know that accidents could occur because of the absence of sufficient safety measures in the Cosco ports in Piraeus. No wonder deathly accidents occur after 12 hours work. For Cosco only the profits counts. We support the four demands you agreed on and also your seven 24-hours strikes. We were enthusiastic to hear that you have broken the silence of the official news outlets by a big motorcade through all of Athens and Piraeus with the demand: ‘No more deaths for the profit of Cosco’. We understood that the capitalists have started to give in to the demands and to allow a committee for health and security with the participation of workers. In the ports of Rotterdam we have had our share of deathly accidents, in 2020 at least five workers died on the terminals. We will inform the dockers in Rotterdam about your struggle for more safety regulations and we are sure it will be a great inspiration for them. The group De Volle Lading fights for the interests of port workers and issues a monthly paper with this name. Please extend our condolences to the family. We wish you strength and success in your struggle to obtain your demands. If possible, please inform us about new developments.

On behalf of De Volle Lading,

Bert Voogt and Wim van Wijk

(info@vollelading.nl - www.vollelading.nl)