Haryana: Gesundheitshelferinnen streiken

Seit Dezember streiken im indischen Bundesstaat Haryana rund 50.000 Gesundheitshelferinnen auf dem Land (Anganwadi) für höhere Löhne bzw. höhere Einstufungen. Alle 22.000 Anganwadi-Stationen in dem Bundesstaat werden bestreikt. Am 25. Januar fanden Proteste in Gurgaon statt, die Demonstranten forderten die sofortige Wiedereinstellung von allen während des Streiks Entlassenen. Vier Gewerkschaftsfunktionäre waren entlassen und angeklagt worden, staatliche Funktionen zu untergraben. Die Gesundheitshelferinnen kümmern sich vor allem um die Gesundheit von Kindern.