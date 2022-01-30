Hamburg

Schwerer Sturm in Norddeutschland

Ein schwerer Sturm hat in der Nacht von Samstag zum Sonntag in Hamburg zahlreiche Unwetter-Einsätze ausgelöst. Das Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie (BSH) rechnet mit einer weiteren Sturmflut. Durch die Sturmflut wurde der Fischmarkt unter Wasser gesetzt. Die Sturmflut erreichte nach Angaben der Hamburger Feuerwehr um 1 Uhr den Höchstwert von 5,20 Metern über dem normalen Hochwasser. Aufgrund von Sturmschäden kommt es im Fernverkehr der Deutschen Bahn in Norddeutschland zu Zugausfällen und Verspätungen.