Solidarische Prozessbegleitung für T aus Kamerun

Der Freundeskreis Flüchtlingssolidarität ruft auf: Unser Freund T. aus Sindelfingen, der Asyl wegen politischer Verfolgung in Kamerun beantragt hat, hat am Montag seine Verhandlung vor dem Verwaltungsgericht in Stuttgart, Augustenstraße 5. Es wäre sicher hilfreich, wenn er von guten Freunden dabei begleitet wird. Wer Zeit hat, ist herzlich aufgefordert, zum Prozess zu kommen: Montag, 30. Januar 2022, 13 Uhr Verwaltungsgericht Stuttgart, Treffpunkt wie immer eine halbe Stunde vor Prozessbeginn. Coronabedingt müssen Besucher beachten: Es gilt 2G+ (doppelt geimpft oder genesen und geboostert, oder aktuell getestet), FFP2-Maskenpflicht während des Aufenthaltes im Gericht, Eingangskontrolle.





Dear friends,

Our friend T. from Sindelfingen, who has applied for asylum because of political persecution in Cameroon, has his hearing on Monday at the Administrative Court in Stuttgart,

Augustenstraße 5. It would certainly be helpful if he were accompanied by good friends. Anyone who has time is warmly encouraged to come to the trial: Monday, 30 January, 1 p.m. Stuttgart Administrative Court, meeting point as usual half an hour before the start of the trial. Due to Corona, visitors must take note: 3G (double vaccinated or recovered, and boosted, or currently tested), FFP2 mask obligation while in the court, entrance control.