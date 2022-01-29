Frankreich

Frankreich

Wieder Protesttag für höhere Löhne

Am Donnerstag, dem 27. Januar 2022, hatten die französischen Gewerkschaften CGT, FO, Solidaires, FSU zu Streiks und Demonstrationen gegen die Kürzungspolitik der Regierung aufgerufen. Laut den Gewerkschaften beteiligten sich 150.000 Menschen in 170 Städten an den Protesten, das Innenministerium nannte die Zahl 89.000. Die Beschäftigten vor allem aus den verschiedenen Bereichen des öffentlichen Dienstes fordern angesichts steigende Preise und sinkende Einkommen  höhere Löhne und bessere Arbeitsbedingungen.