ICOR Europa ruft auf: Morgen Solidaritätsaktionen für SI Cobas

„Wir erklären euch im Namen der Europäischen Koordinierung der ICOR die uneingeschränkte Solidarität. Wir verlangen die sofortige Freilassen der verhafteten Genossen Aldo Milani, Mohamed Arafat, Carlo Pallavicini und Bruno Scagnelli. bzw. die Aufhebung des Hausarrests. Hände weg vom Recht auf Streik!“ Die Entwicklung in Italien ist Ausdruck einer verschärften Rechtsentwicklung. SI Cobas schreibt "Es ist offensichtlich, dass der Staat und die Bosse die Arbeiter angreifen, weil es in Italien in jüngster Zeit außergewöhnlich machtvolle Kämpfe der Arbeiterklasse gab und gibt.“ Wir rufen alle ICOR Organisationen auf, am Mittwoch, dem 27. Juli 2022, Solidaritäts- und Protestaktionen, Soligrüße usw. in ihren Ländern zu organisieren - entsprechend ihrer Kräfte und Möglichkeiten. Der Freitag ist in Griechenland der Tag des Massenwiderstands gegen die Schließung des Larko-Werks. Schickt Bilder, Berichte, Videos von den Solidaritätsaktionen an die Homepage der ICOR!



Dear Comrades, The European Coordination of the ICOR sent a solidarity greeting to the comrades of Si Cobas on 21.07.22. "In the name of the European Coordination of the ICOR we declare you our unrestricted solidarity. We demand the immediate release of the arrested comrades Aldo Milani, u Mohamed Arafat, Carlo Pallavicini and Bruno Scagnelli or the lifting of the house arrest. Hands off the right to strike!" The development in Italy is an expression of an intensification of the right wing development. SI Cobas writes "It is obvious that the state and the bosses are attacking the workers because there have been and still are exceptionally powerful struggles of the working class in Italy recently." We call on all ICOR organisations to organise solidarity and protest actions, solidarity greetings etc. in their countries on Wednesday 27.07.22 - according to their forces and possibilities. Friday is the day of mass resistance in Greece against the closure of the Larko factory. Send pictures, reports, videos of the solidarity actions to the homepage of the ICOR!

Chers Camarades, Le 21 juillet, la coordination européenne d'ICOR a envoyé un message de solidarité aux camarades de Si Cobas. "Au nom de la coordination européenne d'ICOR, nous vous déclarons notre solidarité illimitée. Nous exigeons la libération immédiate des camarades arrêtés Aldo Milani, u Mohamed Arafat, Carlo Pallavicini et Bruno Scagnelli. ou la levée de leur assignation à résidence. Ne touchez pas au droit de grève"! L'évolution en Italie est l'expression d'un durcissement du droit. SI Cobas écrit "Il est évident que l'Etat et les patrons s'attaquent aux travailleurs parce qu'en Italie, il y a eu récemment et il y a encore des luttes exceptionnellement puissantes de la classe ouvrière". Nous appelons toutes les organisations d'ICOR à organiser le mercredi 27 juillet 22 des actions de solidarité et de protestation, des salutations en solo etc. dans leurs pays - selon leurs forces et leurs possibilités. Le vendredi est en Grèce le jour de la résistance de masse contre la fermeture de l'usine Larko. Envoyez des photos, des rapports, des vidéos des actions de solidarité sur le site d'ICOR !



Traduit avec www.DeepL.com/Translator (version gratuite)