Reminder: Webinar der Einheitsfront - mit Link und Uhrzeit

Rote Fahne News hat am 18. September die Einladung zum Webinar veröffentlicht und erinnert heute nochmal daran - mit Link und Uhrzeiten.

Monika Gärtner-Engel, Co-Präsidentin der Einheitsfront, schreibt:

Liebe Freunde und Mitglieder der Einheitsfront!

Ich lade euch zum nächsten Webinar der Einheitsfront am Sonntag den 9. Oktober statt. „Gemeinsam gegen die Gefahr der globalen Umweltkatastrophe und die Abwälzung der Kriegs- und Krisenlasten! Auf zu den Protesten gegen den COP27!" Als Einheitsfront sind wir angetreten, den sich entfaltenden Kampf gegen die wachsende Gefahr einer globalen Umweltkatastrophe sowie die Abwälzung der Kriegs- und Krisenlasten weltweit zusammenzufassen, zu organisieren und international zu vereinigen. In den letzten Monaten sehen wir, wie sich die Massenproteste entfalten. Bangladesh, Ecuador, Sri Lanka und Südafrika sind nur ein paar wichtige Beispiele. Wir wollen von diesen Protesten berichten, sie auswerten und beraten, wie wir darin die Einheitsfront weiter voranbringen. Vom 7. bis 18. November findet in Sharm el-Sheikh der Weltklimagipfel (COP27) statt. Die Herrschenden nutzen den Krieg als Vorwand, weltweit Umweltschutzmaßnahmen zurückzufahren. Das stellt den Kampf gegen den Übergang in eine globale Umweltkatastrophe auf die Tagesordnung. Wir wollen beraten, wie die umweltpolitische Lage in den einzelnen Ländern ist, wie sich Inflationsenergiepreise usw. entwickeln; wie wir in den einzelnen Ländern Proteste am Umweltkampftag (12. November) organisieren und wie wir uns an den Protesten in Ägypten selbst beteiligen und dafür eine starke Delegation und ihr Auftreten zustandekommt. Herzliche und solidarische Grüße, Monika Gärtner-Engel, Co-Präsidentin der Einheitsfront

Link zum Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84098722075?pwd=SXNLYm01NVhsVGp4Tm15azluVUVCdz09

Webinar-ID: 84098722075

Passcode: 551104

Sunday, 9 October 2022, at

Bogotá, Lima: 7 am

New York: 8 am

Tunis: 1 pm

Paris, Berlin: 2 pm (14 Uhr)

Istanbul, Moscow: 3 pm

New Delhi: 5:30 pm

Dhaka: 6 pm

Beijing: 8 pm

Melbourne: 11 pm

Der Countdown läuft

Dear friends and members of the United Front!

I invite you to the next webinar of the United Front on Sunday 9 October. „Together against the threat of global environmental catastrophe and the shifting of the burden of war and crisis! Let's go to the protests against COP27!" As a united front we have set out to unite, organise and internationally unite the unfolding struggle against the growing threat of global environmental catastrophe and the shifting of the burden of war and crisis worldwide. In recent months we have seen mass protests unfold. Bangladesh, Ecuador, Sri Lanka and South Africa are just a few important examples. We want to report on these protests, evaluate them and discuss how we can take the united front forward in them. From 7 to 18 November, the World Climate Summit (COP27) will take place in Sharm el-Sheikh. The rulers are using the war as a pretext to roll back environmental protection measures worldwide. This puts the fight against the transition to a global environmental catastrophe on the agenda. We want to discuss how the environmental situation is in the different countries, how inflationary energy prices etc. are developing; how to organise protests in the different countries on the environmental day of struggle (12 November) and how to participate in the protests in Egypt itself and to build a strong delegation and presence for this. Warm greetings and solidarity, Monika Gärtner-Engel, Co-President of the United Front

Chers amis et membres du Front uni!

Je vous invite au prochain webinaire du Front uni qui aura lieu le dimanche 9 octobre. „Ensemble contre le risque de catastrophe écologique mondiale et le transfert du fardeau de la guerre et de la crise ! En route pour les protestations contre la COP27!" En tant que front uni, nous avons entrepris de rassembler, d'organiser et d'unifier au niveau international la lutte qui se développe contre le danger croissant d'une catastrophe écologique mondiale et le transfert du fardeau de la guerre et de la crise. Ces derniers mois, nous avons vu les protestations de masse se développer. Le Bangladesh, l'Équateur, le Sri Lanka et l'Afrique du Sud ne sont que quelques exemples importants. Nous voulons rendre compte de ces protestations, les évaluer et discuter de la manière dont nous pouvons y faire avancer le front uni. Du 7 au 18 novembre, le sommet mondial sur le climat (COP27) se tiendra à Sharm el-Sheikh. Les dirigeants utilisent la guerre comme prétexte pour réduire les mesures de protection de l'environnement dans le monde entier. Cela met à l'ordre du jour la lutte contre la transition vers une catastrophe écologique mondiale. Nous voulons discuter de la situation environnementale dans les différents pays, de l'évolution des prix de l'énergie en fonction de l'inflation, etc., de la manière dont nous organisons des protestations dans les différents pays lors de la journée de lutte pour l'environnement (12 novembre) et de la manière dont nous participons aux protestations en Egypte même et dont une forte délégation et sa présence peuvent être organisées à cet effet. Salutations cordiales et solidaires, Monika Gärtner-Engel, co-présidente du Front uni

Queridos amigos y miembros del Frente Unido

Le invito al próximo seminario web del Frente Unido el domingo 9 de octubre. „¡Juntos contra la amenaza de la catástrofe medioambiental global y el desplazamiento de la carga de la guerra y la crisis! Vamos a las protestas contra la COP27".

Como frente unido, nos hemos propuesto aunar, organizar y unir internacionalmente la lucha que se está desarrollando contra la creciente amenaza de catástrofe medioambiental global y el desplazamiento de la carga de la guerra y la crisis en todo el mundo. En los últimos meses hemos visto cómo se han desarrollado protestas masivas. Bangladesh, Ecuador, Sri Lanka y Sudáfrica son algunos ejemplos importantes. Queremos informar sobre estas protestas, evaluarlas y debatir cómo podemos hacer avanzar el frente unido en ellas.

Del 7 al 18 de noviembre se celebrará en Sharm el-Sheikh la Cumbre Mundial del Clima (COP27). Los gobernantes utilizan la guerra como pretexto para hacer retroceder las medidas de protección del medio ambiente en todo el mundo. Esto pone en el orden del día la lucha contra la transición a una catástrofe medioambiental global. Queremos discutir cómo está la situación medioambiental en los diferentes países, cómo se desarrollan los precios inflacionistas de la energía, etc.; cómo organizar protestas en los diferentes países en el día de lucha medioambiental (12 de noviembre) y cómo participar en las protestas en el propio Egipto y construir una fuerte delegación y presencia para ello.

Saludos cordiales y solidaridad,

Monika Gärtner-Engel, copresidenta del Frente Unido

Дорогие друзья и члены Объединенного фронта!

Приглашаю вас на следующий вебинар Объединенного фронта в воскресенье 9 октября. „Вместе против угрозы глобальной экологической катастрофы и перекладывания бремени войны и кризиса! Давайте выйдем на протесты против COP27!".

Как единый фронт мы поставили перед собой цель объединить, организовать и международно сплотить разворачивающуюся борьбу против растущей угрозы глобальной экологической катастрофы и перекладывания бремени войны и кризиса на весь мир. В последние месяцы мы наблюдаем массовые протесты. Бангладеш, Эквадор, Шри-Ланка и Южная Африка – вот лишь несколько важных примеров. Мы хотим рассказать об этих протестах, оценить их и обсудить, как мы можем выступить в них единым фронтом.

С 7 по 18 ноября в Шарм-эль-Шейхе пройдет Всемирный климатический саммит (COP27). Правители используют войну как предлог для сворачивания мер по защите окружающей среды во всем мире. Это ставит на повестку дня борьбу против перехода к глобальной экологической катастрофе. Мы хотим обсудить, какова экологическая ситуация в разных странах, как развиваются инфляционные цены на энергоносители и т.д.; как организовать протесты в разных странах в день борьбы за экологию (12 ноября) и как принять участие в протестах в самом Египте и создать для этого сильную делегацию и присутствие.

Теплые приветствия и солидарность,

Моника Гертнер-Энгель, сопрезидент Объединенного фронта

ICOR Office Buerer Strasse 39 D-45899 Gelsenkirchen Germany Phone: +49 209 3597479 email: coordinationint@yahoo.co.uk homepage: www.icor.info