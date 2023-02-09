Treffen der ICOR-Frauen und Webinar der Einheitsfront

Rote Fahne News hat am 31. Januar und am 4. Februar die Ankündigungen dafür veröffentlicht.



Monika Gärtner-Engel, Hauptkoordinatorin der revolutionären Weltorganisation ICOR und Co-Präsidentin der Einheitsfront, schreibt in der aktualisierten Einladung zu den beiden Online-Events:

Liebe Freundinnen und Freunde, liebe Genossinnen und Genossen, ich freue mich, euch am Sonntag bei unseren zwei Online-Veranstaltungen zu treffen. Zuerst beraten wir beim ICOR-Frauentreffen über die frauenpolitische Arbeit der ICOR. Danach findet das Webinar der anti-imperialistischen und antifaschistischen Einheitsfront „Heraus zum Internationalen Frauentag am 8. März! Heraus zum 1. Weltkongress der Einheitsfront am 5./6. September 2023 in Deutschland!“ statt. Zum Webinar sind inzwischen mehrere Eingangsstatements angemeldet. Am Anfang werden türkische Genossen aktuell über das Erdbeben in der Türkei und Nordsyrien und den Kampf um schnelle Hilfe berichten. Zur Vorbereitung des 8. März sind bisher Statements aus Südafrika, Peru, dem Iran, Frankreich und Russland angekündigt. Zum Aufbau der Einheitsfront und zur Vorbereitung des Weltkongresses sind bisher Eingangsstatements aus der Dominikanischen Republik und aus Südafrika angekündigt. Herzliche und solidarische Grüße,Monika Gärtner-Engel, ICOR-Hauptkoordinatorin und Co-Präsidentin der Einheitsfront

English

Dear friends and comrades, I am happy to meet you on Sunday at our two online events. First, we will discuss the women's political work of ICOR at the ICOR Women's Meeting. After that, the webinar of the anti-imperialist and anti-fascist united front "Out for International Women's Day on March 8! Out to the 1st World Congress of the United Front on 5/6 September 2023 in Germany!" will take place. Several opening statements have now been registered for the webinar. At the beginning Turkish comrades will report topically about the earthquake in Turkey and north Syria and the fight for fast assistance. In preparation for March 8, statements from South Africa, Peru, Iran, France and Russia have been announced so far. For the building of the united front and the preparation of the world congress, so far opening statements from the Dominican Republic and South Africa have been announced. Warm greetings and solidarity, Monika Gärtner-Engel, ICOR General Coordinator and Co-President of the United Front

Español

Queridos amigos y camaradas, Me alegro de encontrarte el domingo en nuestros dos eventos en línea. En primer lugar, hablaremos del trabajo político de la ICOR en el Encuentro de Mujeres de la ICOR. A continuación tendrá lugar el seminario web del frente único antiimperialista y antifascista "¡Fuera el 8 de marzo, Día Internacional de la Mujer! ¡Vamos al 1er Congreso Mundial del Frente Unido los días 5 y 6 de septiembre de 2023 en Alemania!” Ya se han registrado varias declaraciones iniciales para el seminario web. Al principio, los camaradas turcos informarán sobre el terremoto en Turquía y el norte de Siria y la lucha por una ayuda rápida. Como preparación para el 8 de marzo, hasta ahora se han anunciado declaraciones de Sudáfrica, Perú, Irán, Francia y Rusia. Para la construcción del frente unido y la preparación del Congreso Mundial, se han anunciado hasta ahora las declaraciones de apertura de la República Dominicana y Sudáfrica. Saludos cordiales y solidaridad, Monika Gärtner-Engel, Coordinadora General de la ICOR y Copresidenta del Frente Unido (Traducción realizada con la versión gratuita del traductor www.DeepL.com/Translator)

Français

Chères amies, chers amis, chers camarades, Je me réjouis de vous rencontrer dimanche lors de nos deux événements en ligne. Tout d'abord, nous discuterons du travail politique des femmes d'ICOR lors de la rencontre des femmes d'ICOR. Ensuite, il y aura le webinaire du front unique anti-impérialiste et antifasciste "Dehors pour la Journée internationale des femmes le 8 mars ! Dehors au 1er Congrès mondial du Front unique les 5 et 6 septembre 2023 en Allemagne !" aura lieu. Plusieurs déclarations d'entrée ont entre-temps été annoncées pour le webinaire. Au début, des camarades turcs parleront du tremblement de terre en Turquie et dans le nord de la Syrie et de la lutte pour une aide rapide. Pour préparer le 8 mars, des déclarations d'Afrique du Sud, du Pérou, de l'Iran, de France et de Russie ont été annoncées jusqu'à présent. Pour la construction du front unique et la préparation du Congrès mondial, des déclarations d'entrée de la République dominicaine et de l'Afrique du Sud ont été annoncées jusqu'à présent. Salutations cordiales et solidaires, Monika Gärtner-Engel, coordinatrice principale d'ICOR et co-présidente du front unique (Traduit avec www.DeepL.com/Translator (version gratuite)

Russisch

Дорогие друзья и товарищи, Я буду рада встретиться с вами в воскресенье на двух наших онлайн-мероприятиях. Во-первых, мы обсудим женскую политическую работу ИКОР на Женской встрече ИКОР. После этого состоится вебинар антиимпериалистического и антифашистского единого фронта " Выходите на Международный женский день 8 марта! Выходим на 1-й Всемирный конгресс Объединенного фронта 5-6 сентября 2023 года в Германии!" состоится. Для участия в вебинаре уже зарегистрировано несколько вступительных заявлений. В начале турецкие товарищи сообщат о землетрясении в Турции и Северной Сирии и борьбе за быструю помощь. В рамках подготовки к 8 марта на данный момент объявлены заявления ЮАР, Перу, Ирана, Франции и России. Для создания единого фронта и подготовки Всемирного конгресса на данный момент объявлены вступительные заявления Доминиканской Республики и Южной Африки. Теплые приветствия и солидарность, Моника Гертнер-Энгель, генеральный координатор ICOR и сопрезидент Объединенного фронта

Link (gleich für beide Online-Events)

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84056552232?pwd=UEw1Y0cxbjBUdzh6Z0haZW9sL1g3UT09

ID: 840 5655 2232

Kenncode: 416657

Times / Zeiten: ICOR-Women

Mexico City, Mexico: 5:30 am

Lima, Peru; News York, USABogotá (Colombia): 6:30 am

Berlin, Germany; Tunis, Tunisia: 12:30 pm

Cape Town, South Africa: 1:30 pm

Moscow, Russia: 2:30 pm

Delhi, India: 5 pm

Dhaka, Bangladesh: 5:30 pm

Beijing, China: 7:30 pm

Sydney, Australia 10:30 pm

Times / Zeiten: Webinar United Front

Mexico City, Mexico: 7:00 am

Lima, Peru; News York, USA; Bogotá, Colombia: 8:00 am

Berlin, Germany; Tunis, Tunisia: 2:00 pm

Cape Town, South Africa: 3:00 pm

Moscow, Russia: 4:00 pm

Delhi, India: 6:30 pm

Dhaka, Bangladesh: 7:00 pm

Beijing, China: 9:00 pm

Sydney, Australia 12:00 pm - Midnight between Sunday and Monday