Internationale Solidarität mit den vom Erdbeben betroffenen Menschen in Kurdistan, der Türkei und Syrien!

Unsere Trauer ist unermesslich, unsere Solidarität kennt keine Grenzen. Wir richten unser Beileid und unsere schnellen Genesungswünsche an all die vom Erdbeben betroffenen Menschen in dem weiten Gebiet von Kurdistan, der Türkei bis nach Syrien.

Seit Jahren warnen Forscher vor den Erdbebengefahren in dem Gebiet, indem sich am 6. Februar das katastrophale Erdbeben mit Epizentrum Maras ereignete. Die menschliche Entwicklung ist weit genug fortgeschritten, um Menschheit vor den Folgen einer solchen Naturkatastrophe weitestgehend zu schützen. Doch jede Warnung und Forschung blieb ohne die notwendigen Konsequenzen angesichts des türkischen NATO-Regimes, dem Profite mehr wert sind als Menschenleben.

Mitursache für die schnell einstürzenden Gebäude sind die seit Jahren gut organisierte Baumafia mit Verbindungen zur AKP, schlechte Bausubstanz, fehlende Bauaufsicht und Korruption. Das AKP-Regime trägt die politische Verantwortung für die immensen Katastrophen und auch für die fehlenden Hilfeleistungen in den meisten Städten. Es verfügt über die modernste Kriegstechnologie, aber der omnipräsente Staat der sofort auf jegliche demokratische Bewegung und Aktion mit seinem massiven Apparat reagiert, ist auch nach Tagen in den meisten betroffenen Städten wie vom Erdboden verschluckt. Stattdessen wurde das Erdbeben als Vorwand für weitere faschistische Maßnahmen wie Ausnahmezustand genutzt. Gleichzeitig wurde das vom Erdbeben betroffene Nordsyrien durch die türkischen Streitkräfte bombardiert. Dieses menschenverachtende Regime muss zur Rechenschaft gezogen werden.

Mit der Kraft der Menschlichkeit und internationalen Solidarität werden wir gemeinsam diese Zeit überstehen. Wir rufen zu dringender internationaler Solidarität auf. Die vom Erdbeben am stärksten betroffenen sind die Armen, die Arbeitenden, die jetzt mit eigener Kraft versuchen die Überlebenden und ihre Toten zu bergen und ihre Schmerzen zu verarbeiten. Wir reichen ihnen unsere Hände. Das ist die Aufgabe der Stunde!

#Was können wir tun?





Wir können an die unten aufgelisteten demokratischen Vereine, Hilfsorganisationen und Kampagnen spenden

In der ganzen Türkei sind demokratische und revolutionäre Kräfte als Hilfstrupps unterwegs und sammeln Spenden, helfen bei den Bergungsarbeiten und versorgen die Menschen. In den kommenden Tagen werden internationale Solidaritätsbrigaden in die Türkei fliegen und mit den Kräften vor Ort zusammenarbeiten. Interessierte wenden sich bitte an die folgende mail Adresse: earthquakesolidarity@proton.me

Wir können das AKP-Regime vor allen offiziellen Vertretungen (Botschaften, Konsulate) und in den Medien anprangern und Rechenschaft fordern.

Wir können informieren und Lehren aus dieser Naturkatastrophe ziehen, damit die Menschheit angesichts drohender Naturkatastrophen und Kriegsfolgen vorbereitet ist und schnelle Solidarität organisieren kann.

Spenden an:

Multi-Kulti e.V. - Postbank

IBAN: DE69 3701 0050 0983 1415 04 / BIC: PBNKDEFF

Verwendungszweck: Erdbebenhilfe

Spendenkonto Solidarität International - (SI) e.V.

IBAN DE86 5019 0000 6100 8005 84

BIC FFVBDEFF / bei der Frankfurter Volksbank

Heyva Sor a Kurdistanê e.V.

Kreissparkasse Köln, Wilhelmstr. 12, 53840 Troisdorf

IBAN: DE49 3705 0299 0004 0104 81

BIC/SWIFT: COKSDE33XXX

Paypal: www.paypal.me/heyvasorakurdistane

ENGLISH:

International solidarity with the people affected by the earthquake in Kurdistan, Turkey and Syria!

Our grief is immeasurable, our solidarity knows no bounds. We send our condolences and speedy recovery wishes to all the people affected by the earthquake in the vast area from Kurdistan, Turkey to Syria.

For years, researchers have warned of the earthquake dangers in the area where the catastrophic earthquake with epicenter Maras occurred on February 6. Human development has progressed far enough to protect humanity from the consequences of such a natural disaster to the greatest extent possible. But every warning and research remained without the necessary consequences in the face of the Turkish NATO regime, for which profits are worth more than human lives.

Part of the reason for the rapidly collapsing buildings is the construction mafia with connections to the AKP, which has been well organized for years, poor building fabric, lack of building supervision and corruption. The AKP regime bears political responsibility for the immense disasters and also for the lack of aid in most cities. It has the most modern war technology at its disposal, but the omnipresent state that immediately reacts to any democratic movement and action with its massive apparatus is as if it has disappeared from the face of the earth even after days in most of the affected cities. Instead, the earthquake was used as a pretext for further fascist measures such as a state of emergency, while at the same time the northern Syria affected by the earthquake was bombed by the Turkish armed forces. This inhuman regime must be held accountable.

With the strength of humanity and international solidarity, together we will get through this time. We call for urgent international solidarity. Those most affected by the earthquake are the poor, the working people who are now trying with their own strength to recover the survivors and their dead and to deal with their pain. We extend our hands to them. This is the task of the hour!

What can we do?

We can donate to the democratic associations and campaigns listed below.

All over Turkey, democratic and revolutionary forces are on the road as solidarity teams, collecting donations, helping with the recovery work and taking care of the people. In the coming days, international solidarity brigades will fly to Turkey and work with the forces on the ground. If you are interested, please contact us at the following mail address: earthquakesolidarity@proton.me.

We can denounce the AKP regime in front of all official representations and in the media and demand accountability.

We can inform and draw lessons from this natural disaster so that humanity can be prepared in the face of impending natural disasters and consequences of war and organize rapid solidarity.

Donations to:

Multi-Kulti e.V.

Postbank - IBAN: DE69 3701 0050 0983 1415 04

BIC: PBNKDEFF - Purpose: Earthquake relief

Solidarität International - (SI) e.V.

IBAN DE86 5019 0000 6100 8005 84

BIC FFVBDEFF / bei der Frankfurter Volksbank

Heyva Sor a Kurdistanê e.V.

District Savings Bank Cologne

Wilhelmstr. 12 - 53840 Troisdorf

IBAN: DE49 3705 0299 0004 0104 81

BIC/SWIFT: COKSDE33XXX

paypal: www.paypal.me/heyvasorakurdistane

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)