Philippinen/Proteste anlässlich des 51. Jahrestags der Einführung des Kriegsrechts
MLPD sendet Solidaritätsgrüße
Anlässlich des 51. Jahrestages der Verhängung des Kriegsrechts durch Diktator Ferdinand Marcos in den Philippinen kam es dort zu massiven Protesten gegen den Staatsterror des Marcos-Sohnes und heutigen Präsidenten Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Die ILPS (International League of People’s Struggle) rief zu einem weltweiten Aktionstag auf.
Für die MLPD hat Peter Weispfenning, Mitglied des Zentralkomitees der MLPD, ein Solidaritätsvideo gedreht und an die Genossinnen und Genossen auf den Philippinen geschickt.
Hier ein Video mit Eindrücken von den Protesten auf den Philippinen
Hier der Text des Solidaritätsvideos auf Englisch
Dear comrades in the Philippines,
warm greetings from the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD) on this Global Day of Action of Solidarity with the Philippines.
We strongly condemn the state terror and bloody anti-communism raging in the Philippines.
We will continue to develop solidarity between the German working class and people with the working class and people in the Philippines.
Good luck in our common struggle for peace, freedom, genuine socialism.
Glück Auf!