MLPD sendet Solidaritätsgrüße

Die ILPS (International League of People’s Struggle) rief zu einem weltweiten Aktionstag auf.

Für die MLPD hat Peter Weispfenning, Mitglied des Zentralkomitees der MLPD, ein Solidaritätsvideo gedreht und an die Genossinnen und Genossen auf den Philippinen geschickt.

Hier geht es zum Video

Hier ein Video mit Eindrücken von den Protesten auf den Philippinen

Hier der Text des Solidaritätsvideos auf Englisch

Dear comrades in the Philippines,

warm greetings from the Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD) on this Global Day of Action of Solidarity with the Philippines.

We strongly condemn the state terror and bloody anti-communism raging in the Philippines.

We will continue to develop solidarity between the German working class and people with the working class and people in the Philippines.

Good luck in our common struggle for peace, freedom, genuine socialism.

Glück Auf!