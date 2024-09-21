Nächstes Webinar am 13. Oktober 2024

Einladung zum United Front Webinar

Wir laden euch herzlich zu unserem nächsten Webinar am Sonntag, den 13. Oktober ein! Bitte macht auch Werbung dafür und gewinnt weitere Teilnehmer für diesen einzigartigen Einblick in die Kämpfe der Welt.

Es findet um 14 Uhr MEZ statt - eure“ Zeit könnt ihr hier sehen:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=United+Front+Webinar&iso=20241013T14&p1=195



Dieses Mal wollen wir diskutieren:

1. Blick in die Welt und die Organisationen, Bericht über wichtige Entscheidungen zu Aktivitäten der UF

2. Vorbereitung des Umweltkampftages einschließlich unserer Teilnahme an der COP in Baku.

Wie ihr sehen könnt, ist neu, dass wir uns nicht nur mit der politischen und wirtschaftlichen Weltlage befassen wollen, sondern auch mit den Aktivitäten der Organisationen. Wir müssen uns mehr über unsere Arbeit austauschen und voneinander lernen!



Link für die Teilnahme: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287120153?pwd=X50kdR0m8QTsV1cbeNXBOqN47k2Wcy.1

Wie immer könnt ihr euch für Eröffnungsstatements anmelden. Die Eröffnungsstatements können fünf Minuten lang sein. Bitte meldet euch bis zum 4.10. für Eröffnungsstatements an und schickt sie bis spätestens 10.10. an uns, damit sich die Dolmetscher vorbereiten können.

Invitation to the United Front webinar

We cordially invite you to our next webinar on Sunday 13 October! Please also promote it and recruit more participants for this unique insight into the struggles of the world. It will take place at 2pm CET - you can see ‘your’ time here: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=United+Front+Webinar&iso=20241013T14&p1=195

This time we want to discuss:



1. View into the world and the organizations, report about important decisions on activities of the UF

2. Preparation of the Environmental Day of Struggle including our participation in the COP in Baku.

As you can see, what is new is that we want to look not only at the political and economic world situation, but also at the activities of the organisations. We need to share more about our work and learn from each other!

Link for participation: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287120153?pwd=X50kdR0m8QTsV1cbeNXBOqN47k2Wcy.1

As always, you can register for opening statements. The opening statements can be five minutes long. Please register for opening statements by 4.10. and send them to us by 10.10. at the latest so that the interpreters can prepare.

Invitación al seminario web del Frente Unido

Le invitamos cordialmente a nuestro próximo seminario web, el domingo 13 de octubre. Por favor, promuévalo también y reclute a más participantes para esta visión única de las luchas del mundo.

Tendrá lugar a las 14:00 CET - puede ver 'su' hora aquí:

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=United+Front+Webinar&iso=20241013T14&p1=195



En esta ocasión queremos debatir

1. Visión del mundo y de las organizaciones, informe sobre decisiones importantes en las actividades de la UF.

2. 2. Preparación del Día de Lucha Medioambiental, incluyendo nuestra participación en la COP de Bakú.

Como veis, la novedad es que queremos mirar no sólo la situación política y económica mundial, sino también las actividades de las organizaciones. Tenemos que compartir más nuestro trabajo y aprender unos de otros.

Enlace para participar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287120153?pwd=X50kdR0m8QTsV1cbeNXBOqN47k2Wcy.1

Como siempre, puedes inscribirte para las declaraciones de apertura. Los discursos de apertura pueden durar cinco minutos. Por favor, inscríbete antes de las 4.10. y envíanoslo antes de las 10.10. para que los intérpretes puedan prepararlo.

Invitation au webinaire du Front uni

Nous vous invitons cordialement à notre prochain webinaire le dimanche 13 octobre ! N'hésitez pas à en faire la promotion et à recruter d'autres participants pour cet aperçu unique des luttes dans le monde.

Il aura lieu à 14 heures CET - vous pouvez voir « votre » heure ici :

https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=United+Front+Webinar&iso=20241013T14&p1=195



Cette fois-ci, nous voulons discuter :

1. Vue sur le monde et les organisations, rapport sur les décisions importantes concernant les activités de l'UF

2. Préparation de la journée de lutte pour l'environnement, y compris notre participation à la COP à Bakou.

Comme vous le voyez, ce qui est nouveau, c'est que nous voulons regarder non seulement la situation politique et économique mondiale, mais aussi les activités des organisations. Nous devons partager davantage sur notre travail et apprendre les uns des autres !

Lien pour la participation : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287120153?pwd=X50kdR0m8QTsV1cbeNXBOqN47k2Wcy.1

Comme toujours, vous pouvez vous inscrire pour les déclarations d'ouverture. Les déclarations d'ouverture peuvent durer cinq minutes. Veuillez vous inscrire pour les déclarations d'ouverture avant 4.10. et nous les envoyer avant 10.10. au plus tard afin que les interprètes puissent se préparer.

Приглашение на вебинар Объединенного фронта

Мы сердечно приглашаем вас на наш следующий вебинар в воскресенье 13 октября! Пожалуйста, рекламируйте его и набирайте больше участников для участия в этом уникальном мероприятии, посвященном борьбе во всем мире.

Вебинар состоится в 14:00 по центральноевропейскому времени - вы можете узнать «свое» время здесь: https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/fixedtime.html?msg=United+Front+Webinar&iso=20241013T14&p1=195



В этот раз мы хотим обсудить:

1. Взгляд на мир и организации, отчет о важных решениях по деятельности UF

2. Подготовку ко Дню борьбы за экологию, включая наше участие в КС в Баку.

Как видите, новое в том, что мы хотим посмотреть не только на политическую и экономическую ситуацию в мире, но и на деятельность организаций. Нам нужно больше рассказывать о своей работе и учиться друг у друга!

Ссылка для участия: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86287120153?pwd=X50kdR0m8QTsV1cbeNXBOqN47k2Wcy.1

Как всегда, вы можете зарегистрироваться для вступительного слова. Вступительные заявления могут длиться пять минут. Пожалуйста, зарегистрируйтесь для вступительных заявлений до 4.10. и пришлите их нам не позднее 10.10., чтобы переводчики могли подготовиться.